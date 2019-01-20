  • search
For Guwahati Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Protests rage on in Assam over Citizenship Bill

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    Guwahati, Jan 20: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill showed no sign of waning in Assam on Saturday as agitators staged semi-clad protests in Texpur, took out women's rally in Tinsukia, and organised citizen's meeting in Guwahati.

    In Tezpur town of Sonitpur district in lower Assam, activists of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a semi-clad protest. Shirtless male members of the organisation demonstrated with messages painted on bare bodies as they took out a massive rally through the main thoroughfares demanding the Bill be scrapped immediately.

    Protests rage on in Assam over Citizenship Bill
    Assam Sahitya Sabha members protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, in Guwahati

    Protesting in front of the deputy commissioners office, the demonstrators raised slogans against Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    Also Read | Contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha

    They also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi explain to them how the people of Assam and the country benefited from demonetisation.

    In Tinsukia district of upper Assam, women came together to take out a protest rally and also blocked National Highway 37 for some time.

    In Guwahati, a citizens' protest meeting was organised in which prominent personalities from the Assam Sahitya Sabha, AJYCP, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), among others, spoke against the Bill and demanded that it be scrapped.

    The controversial bill, passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

    More guwahati NewsView All

    Read more about:

    citizenship amendment bill protests guwahati assam amendment bill narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue