Protests in Karnataka demanding 7 missing fishermen be traced

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Udup, Jan 6: Fishermen have taken out a protest march in Karnataka's Udupi district on Sunday, demanding the government to trace the seven missing fishermen. The seven fishermen have been missing for more than two weeks from near Malpe port, reported ANI.

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, said on Tuesday that all efforts were being made to trace the boat, Suvarna Tribhuja, from Malpe with seven fishermen onboard, which went missing off the Goa coast on December 15 last year.

The boat had left the Malpe Fisheries Harbour with about 20 other boats for deep sea fishing on December 13.

As many as six deep sea fishing boats had ventured into the sea for fishing from Malpe on December 13. However, one of them lost contact on the night of December 15. The other fishermen had searched for the missing boat for several days and finally complained on December 22.