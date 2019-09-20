Protests expected in JU, JNU today, Guv slams TMC for calling his visit 'shocking'

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 20: A day after the Union Minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled by some students in Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata, the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has said the issue is a serious lapse by the JU Vice-Chancellor (VC).

The student of JU are expected to hold an 'anti-hooliganism, anti-ABVP' protest at 4 pm on Friday. A solidarity protest in city's Presidency University at 5:30 pm and an effigy burning demonstration in Delhi's JNU at 6 pm are also scheduled.

The student body SFI has reached Jadavpur police station to register a complaint on the incident. The Governor came down heavily on WB education minister Partha Chatterjee for his claims that he went to the university campus on Thursday without informing the state government.

The Raj Bhavan today has released a statement on the entire incident that said, "The Governor and Chancellor, Jadavpur University, has expressed his relief that as a result of his visit yesterday to the University, an end to an unwholesome situation was brought about.

His visit was rendered imperative as the Vice-Chancellor and the pro-Vice Chancellor had left the University while the Union Minister Shri Babool Supriyo continued to be detained by the agitating students/persons there.

In his capacity as Chancellor, being guardian of the students, he took the call so as to connect with the students in the interest of education and institution."

Statement of WB Governor, "The issue of serious lapses by the Jadavpur University VC, including virtual abandonment of his obligations, and the apparent failure of the State Police Administration in attending to the situations appropriately."

Dhankhar also added, "It is unfortunate that Secy General of the All India Trinamool Congress, through a press release yesterday, has stated that Guv didn't inform Government and has not taken govt into confidence before making visiting Jadavpur University. The stand is factually incorrect."

Reportedly, ABVP will hold a procession in protest against Thursday's incident. Meanwhile, BJP is also expected to hold a protest march today.

Babul Supriyo Go Back: Union Minister heckled, barred from entering Jadavpur University

Designer-turned BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who was also present at Jadavpur University on Thursday along with Babul Supriyo, will file an FIR at the Jadavpur Police station today.

In a Facebook post, Paul, who has recently joined the BJP said that her saree was torn and she was abused and manhandled by the 'activists'.