Protests at Sabarimala LIVE: Protests continue on second-day

Sabarimala, Nov 6: Protest erupted over the confusion of devotee's age on Tuesday. Reporters and media have been attacked during protests at Sabarimala Temple.

Amrita TV cameraman Biju, injured during protests and crew of CNN-News18 were attacked.

Protests turned violent over Lalitha, a devotee from Thrissur who had come to the temple with her son. The clashes died down only after the police confirmed that she is 52 and so, allowed to visit the shrine that is off limits for women of a menstrual age, or between 10 and 50 years.

The protest erupted a day after the gates of Sabarimala temple were opened amid unprecedented security. Around 2,000 police personnel under an additional general of police and two inspector generals have been lined up for security.

It is set to open again today for the "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" puja to mark the birth anniversary of the last king of the princely state of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma.

The temple opened on Monday evening for the special "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" puja today, marking the birthday of the last king of Travancore -- Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma Fifty-two-year-old Lalitha, along with her son was escorted by cops on her visit. "I am not afraid, I want darshan of Lord Ayyappa," Lalithaa told reporters. It may be recalled that the shrine was opened from October 17 for the monthly puja, but it witnessed violent protests. Several women made failed attempts to offer prayers amid police protection. There were nearly 500 cases registered in connection with violent protests and 3,000 persons had been arrested.