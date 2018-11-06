Protests at Sabarimala LIVE: Media attacked during protest

For Quick Alerts
Sabarimala, Nov 6: Protest erupted over the confusion of devotee's age on Tuesday. Reporters and media have been attacked during protests at Sabarimala Temple.
Amrita TV cameraman Biju, injured during protests and crew of CNN-News18 were attacked.
The protest erupted a day after the gates of Sabarimala temple were opened amid unprecedented security. Around 2,000 police personnel under an additional general of police and two inspector generals have been lined up for security.
It is set to open again today for the "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" puja to mark the birth anniversary of the last king of the princely state of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma.
Nov 6, 2018 8:33 AM
Nov 6, 2018 8:24 AM
Nov 6, 2018 8:18 AM
