Protesting SSC students claim manhandling by police

Delhi Police manhandled us during protest, SSC students claim

Students who appeared for Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level Examination had been protesting outside the CGO Complex in New Delhi for an alleged paper leak in the examination and demanded CBI enquiry. However, even after the Government has agreed to initiate a CBI inquiry into the matter the students refuse to call off their protest.

On March 7, the protesting students shaved off their head to assert their demands and claimed that the police intervened and manhandled the students.

BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari blamed the Kejriwal-led AAP Government for instigating the students and preventing them from withdrawing the protest even after the Government agreed to conduct a CBI investigation into the matter.

The students now demand a time-bound, Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter and claim that the Government is not will to listen to their demands, and they will not withdraw the protest until their demands are accepted.

