'Protesting farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': Rajasthan MLA

New Delhi, Jan 10: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajasthan MLA Madan Dilawar sparked a controversy after he said that the farmers are conspiring to spread bird flu by eating 'chicken biryani and dry fruits for leisure' at the protest sites.

"There may be terrorists, robbers and thieves among them and they may also be enemies of farmers. All these people want to ruin the country. If the government doesn't remove them from the agitation sites, then bird flu can become a big problem," he said in a video statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

भाजपा, राजस्थान के विधायक मदन दिलावर जी का किसानों के लिए आतंकवादी, लुटेरे जैसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करना शर्मनाक है।



जिस अन्नदाता ने आपके पेट में अन्न पहुँचाया उनके आंदोलन को आप पिकनिक बता रहे हैं, बर्ड फ्लू के लिए ज़िम्मेदार बता रहे हैं ?



आपका यह बयान भाजपा की सोच दर्शाता है। pic.twitter.com/1oKKeZeaNu — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) January 9, 2021

It should be noted that thousands of farmers have been holding demonstrations since November 26 against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September.

The farmers want the government to immediately withdraw the three acts and provide assurance over the minimum support price (MSP).