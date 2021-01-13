The rise of the Khalistanis gives room for a separatist mindset like we saw in Kashmir

All 4 members of SC-appointed panel have supported farm laws: Who are they?

Protesting farmers celebrate Lohri by burning copies of farm laws in Delhi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 13: Several farmers protesting at Delhi borders on Wednesday burnt copies of the Centre's three agriculture laws at all agitation sites on the festival of Lohri as a mark of protest against the newly-enacted legislations.

According to reports, the copies of the laws were published and distributed in Punjab and Haryana to burn them in villages and districts during the festival.

Coronavirus cases: India records 15,968 new COVID cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours

"Lakhs of copies of the laws have been distributed among farmers, By doing this, we want to exert pressure on the Centre to take back these farm laws," said a protesting farmer at Singhu border, between Delhi and Haryana.

Coronavirus vaccine: First consignment Bharat Biotech's Covaxin arrives in Delhi

It can be seen that Lohri is a famous Punjabi winter folk festival celebrated mostly in north India, primarily in Punjab to mark the end of winter and the onset of the spring season. During the festival, Hindus traditionally light bonfires, socialise around the fire, sing and dance together.

The protesting farmers had earlier announced that they will celebrate Lohri by burning the copies of farm laws at all protest sites in the evening.

Mumbai airport begins Covishield vaccine transportation; 2,400 vials airlifted to Goa

"We will celebrate Lohri on January 13 by burning the copies of the farm laws," farmers' leader Manjeet Singh Rai had said at a press conference at the Singhu border, one of the protest sites.