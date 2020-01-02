  • search
    Protesters in Assam show black flag to the convoy of CM Sarbananda Sonowal

    Guwahati, Jan 02: On Wednesday when people across the world was welcoming the new year, the student union of Assam took a vow to continue their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). People even showed black flag to the convoy of state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Barpeta district of Assam.

    Reportedly, Sonowal's convoy was shown black flags by people protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in Sarthebari area of ​​Barpeta district earlier on Wednesday.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    On Wednesday, while addressing to media, Sonowal said, not to ostracise him, where would he go?

    He also added that the people of Assam have chosen him to lead the state, and he can't let the people down. He added that he have never compromised with the interest of the people of Assam.

    The students and office-bearers of the unions of the Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, Cotton University, and the Tezpur University assembled at the gate of Cotton University in Guwahati and staged a two-hour protest against the new contentious citizenship law.

    The protesters pledged to continue their protest till the contentious Act is withdrawn. The students have also decided to protest against the Centre's apathy in dealing with the long-festering issues of the state.

    Besides this, the members of the Asom Sahitya Sabha wearing black masks staged a sit-in in Guwahati.

    Since December 9, days after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in Parliament protest have been continuing across all the districts in Brahmaputra valley of Assam.

