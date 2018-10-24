  • search

Protesters booked for raising anti-national slogans during Durga idol immersion

By PTI
    Bahraich (UP), Oct 24: Some unidentified protesters have booked by cops for raising anti-national slogans during the immersion of Durga idol on Wednesday.

    File image of immersing durga idol
    File image of immersing durga idol

    Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh said that heated arguments erupted between people belonging to two communities during the immersion of Durga idols at Khaira Bazaar on Saturday.

    "Subsequently, some anti-social elements shouted anti-national slogans. A video of the incident was shared on social media. A case has been registered against unidentified people under various sections of the IPC and IT Act," he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 13:40 [IST]
