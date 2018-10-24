Protesters booked for raising anti-national slogans during Durga idol immersion

Bahraich (UP), Oct 24: Some unidentified protesters have booked by cops for raising anti-national slogans during the immersion of Durga idol on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh said that heated arguments erupted between people belonging to two communities during the immersion of Durga idols at Khaira Bazaar on Saturday.

"Subsequently, some anti-social elements shouted anti-national slogans. A video of the incident was shared on social media. A case has been registered against unidentified people under various sections of the IPC and IT Act," he said.

PTI