Protest rally in Jamia Millia Islamia turns violent, police ffired tear gas, DMRC halts metro trains

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 14: The agitation over the amended Citiznship Bill intensified in Delhi on Sunday. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar. Huge agitations were reported in Jamia Millia Islamia campus.

According to PTI report, Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan of Jamia Millia Islamia, claimed that Delhi Police personnel entered the university by force without any permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus.

Police reportedly fired tear gas shells at protesters. University vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said students who were inside the library have been taken out and are safe.

Soon after the violence in south Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, as per PTI report.

DCP South East, Chinmoy Biswal said to media that the mob was violent. Reportedly, at least six police men have been injured in the stone pelting. Police personnel are yet to ascertained the identities.

The Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of getting police to set buses on fire during a protest in south Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act as part of its "dirty politics", he also tweeted some photos from the protest site.

इस बात की तुरंत निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए कि बसों में आग लगने से पहले ये वर्दी वाले लोग बसों में पीले और सफ़ेद रंग वाली केन से क्या डाल रहे है.. ?

और ये किसके इशारे पर किया गया?



फ़ोटो में साफ़ दिख रहा है कि बीजेपी ने घटिया राजनीति करते हुए पुलिस से ये आग लगवाई है. https://t.co/8eaKitnhei — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 15, 2019

The Delhi police official said that their only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Entry & exit gates of Vasant Vihar, Munirka and RK Puram are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. pic.twitter.com/ug9K6qeGTA — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has advised to close the entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. Trains will not be halting at these stations.