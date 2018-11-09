Protest in Congress over ticket distribution continues; Satyavrat’s son to contest from SP

News Delhi, Nov 9: Rebellion after ticket distribution is a very common phenomenon for every political party. Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are grappling with it but what is little unusual for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh that a senior Congress leader's son has filed nomination from a party that does not have any chance of winning election and he has support from his father.

Senior Congress leaders like Satyavrat Chaturvedi and former state Congress president Arun Yadav are not happy with the Congress' ticket distribution in Madhya Pradesh. Nitin, Son of Chaturvedi, has filed nomination from Rajnagar Assembly constituency as the Samajwadi Party candidate. Yadav is not happy with Ravi Joshi being made Congress candidate from Khargone.

Satyavrat Chaturvedi said, "My son is adult and he is able to take decision for himself therefore whatever he has decided is correct. I am with him as a father. The Congress has made some mistake and the party and people of the region are bearing the brunt of it. But I am with the Congress."

Candidature of Hiralal Alawa from Manawar is also being opposed who has been associated with Jay Yuva Adivashi Shakti (JYAS). Sources said that this is the reason that former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh himself will be present at the time of the nomination of Alawa. Similarly candidates from Indore, Narsinghpur and Balaghat are also being opposed.

Former MLA Xavier Medha is unhappy with the decision of giving ticket to MP Kantilal Bhuria's son Vikrant Bhuria from Jhabua. Former MLA of Waraseoni Pradeep Jaiswal was the main contender from there but he was ignored for chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani, who recently joined the Congress. Protest started against it. Hitesh Thakur is opposing candidature of Prabha Singh Gautham wife of Bal Mukund Gautam from Dhar. Hitesh is saying that he has served the party from the past 32 years.

Ashok Tyagi was made candidate from Sironj but it was changed due to heavy protest. Sanjay Sharma who has recentlyjoined the Congress recently and will be contesting election from Narsinghpur is also being opposed and Mulayam Singh Kaurav joined the BJP opposing the move. Candidature of Praveen Pathak from Gwalior South is also being opposed and supporters of Rashmi Pawar and Bhagwan Singh Yadav protested outside district Congress office. Former MLA Ramdas Uikey resigned from the Congress opposing ticket to Sunil Uikey from Junnardeo seat. Rajveer Singh Baghek, son of former MLA Rajendra Singh Baghel, is contesting as an independent candidate from Hatpipliyaseat from where he was seeking ticket. The list of resentment is getting large by the day.