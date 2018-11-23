Protest at SRM University after worker masturbates in front of a girl

Chennai, Nov 23: A hostel staff was caught masturbating before a student in SRM college near Chennai. The incident is said to have taken place around 3 pm in one of the blocks in the girls' hostel.

The victim who is a second-year undergraduate student got into the elevator to reach her room on the fourth floor of the hostel building around 3 pm on Thursday but to her shock, the sanitation worker, who was also inside the elevator, started masturbating at her.

"As soon as she walked into the lift, the worker unzipped his pants and stimulated himself in front of her. He blocked her way when she tried to get off on to the next floor. He let her go, only when she kept screaming," said a student,as quoted by Indian Express.

Later, hundreds of students at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur campus, began an agitation on Thursday evening and continued it till around midnight,.

Local police officials who reached the protest spot said that the protesters dispersed after assurances from the university administration to look into the matter.

However, they added that no complaint had been registered yet. Videos of agitated girl students inside campus and a picture of the accused titled 'He is the Culprit' are being circulated on WhatsApp groups.