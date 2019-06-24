Protest against EVMs by TMC MPs in parliament premises

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, June 24: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs are holding a sit-in in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Parliament's premises , demanding election be held by ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The party, which has been crying foul over the use of EVMs in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Monday said their agenda for the protest was - "No to EVMs, Yes to paper ballots."

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier raised questions over the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the polls and urged opposition parties to unitedly demand the return of ballot papers.

Moily suggests a referendum on EVMs, says everybody is suspecting them

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said a fact-finding committee should be constituted to find out the details about the EVMs used in the recent polls.