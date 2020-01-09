  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Protest against CAA, JNU campus violence held in Mumbai

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 09: Hundreds of people, including senior citizens, youths and women, took part in a march in sururban Bandra against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

    During the march, the protesters also raised slogans against the government over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

    Protest against CAA, JNU campus violence held in Mumbai

    People, who gathered under the banner of 'Voice of People', held placards like 'Boycott NRC', 'Stop dividing India', 'Don't divide us', 'Save Constitution', etc. "Common people, particularly the poor and the Muslims, stand to be affected the worst by this Act.

    JU, Presidency students take out rallies against JNU violence

    After demonetisation, the people are afraid that they will again be forced to stand in queues," Irfan Macchiwala, one of the protesters, said.

    Another protestor Mustak Ansari said, "The government should focus on the development and progress of nation. It should work towards ending unemployment and inflation. But it is instead coming up with issues which seek to divide India on the basis of religion."

    More JNU News

    Read more about:

    jnu violence citizenship bill

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue