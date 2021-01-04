Property case: IT sleuths at Robert Vadra’s office to record statement

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 04: The sleuths of the Income Tax department are at the office of Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in connection with an illegal property case.

The team will record his statement. Vadra is being investigated in a case involving properties worth 12 million pounds in London that allegedly belongs to him. He has been questioned in the case which was filed in 2018 by the Enforcement Directorate.

In 2015, the agency had registered a case of money laundering against Vadra's firm. It as said that Skylight Hospitality had acquired land meant for rehabilitation of poor villagers in Rajasthan's Bikaner. It was alleged that Vadra had bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and sold it to Allegenery Finalease for Rs 5.15 crore through illegal transactions.