Properties of Sikhs for Justice terrorists ordered to be attached by government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: The government of India has ordered the attachment of immovable properties of two designated terrorists part of the Sikhs for Justice.

The government under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967, ordered the attachment of the immovable properties of two designated terrorists, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Amritsar district, Punjab and Hardeep Singh Nijjar in District Jalandhar, Punjab.

The case relates to the one being probed by the National Investigation Agency. This relates to a concerted campaign launched by the Sikhs for Justice under the banner of the Sikh Referendum 2020 for the creation of Khalistan.

During the course of investigation, the NIA identified the properties of the two and moved the government for attachment of the same.

Property details:

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu 46 Kanal Village-Khankot, Amritsar,Punjab, 11 Kanal 13.5 Marlas Sultanwind Suburban Bhainiwal, Amritsar, Punjab.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar 11 Kanal 13 Marlas Village-Bhar, Singhpura, Pillaur, Jalandhar (Punjab)

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), headed by USA based terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is presently making efforts to propagate 'Sikh Referendum-2020' on social media. This outfit is also trying to hold meetings at certain places in the U.S. and other countries to instigate and mobilise diaspora for their illegal activities.

Government of India has already declared Sikhs for Justice as an 'Unlawful Association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in 2019.

The government has also designated Pannun and Nijjar as terrorists under the the Fourth Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.