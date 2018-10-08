Project Hinduism as mother of all evils: Ploy by missionaries and naxals unearthed

New Delhi, Oct 8: There is a full-fledged propaganda on to defame Hinduism and term it as the mother of all evils in society. This has come to light in several cases that the Intelligence Bureau has been looking into over the years.

There is a fresh push by both the naxals in the urban areas along with some Christian missionaries to carry forward this campaign. In this regard it has come to light that as part of the larger conspiracy missionaries have been funding naxalites, leftist thinkers especially in the main-stream English media.

Many write ups have appeared in which it is made to look as though Hinduism is nothing but a religion of superstition. Articles blaming Hinduism for all the evils in society have also surfaced several times.

The aim is to spread an anti-Hindu propaganda and also to ensure that the native culture and tradition is rejected. Funding the naxalites is also a large part of the agenda. The missionaries benefit largely from the violence and under the garb of setting up relief camps, a huge conversion exercise is undertaken.

Funding comes in various forms. Foreign funding forms bulk of the amount and there are dedicated Churches abroad to oversee this. Collecting big donations in convent schools are also part of the exercise. Funding through allied businesses such as driving schools, computer institutes, de-addiction centres and vocational training institutes too have been found. However a large part of the funding has always been through NGOs.

Funds have also been raised through militant outfits and naxalites. Extortion, national tax as has been seen in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh are some examples of this. Income raised through illegal mining, tree felling and the money raised through drug trade have also found its way into the coffers of the missionaries.

Officials say that there is a sustained campaign that has been carried out by the missionaries to defame the majority religion. Apart from articles in various media outlets, there is also a sustained attempt to prop up activists to question the religion. The role played by the activists would be propagate through various channels, file petitions in court questioning customs among others.

Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan tells Oneindia that the the urban naxalites are most dangerous. These are the ones who do not let the government go after the naxalites in the jungles. When Chidambaram had taken over as the Home Minister, he said that the naxals are our first rank enemies.

Whatever their might may be, we will finish them, he had said. However within six months the approach changed with there being a huge uproar. This is what I mean when I say that the urban naxals do not let the government go after their friends in the jungle, Amar Bhushan also adds.

Amar Bhushan says that following the crackdown on NGOs, there has been a massive fund squeeze.

These missionaries and naxalites along with their urban friends are bound to get desperate. They would look at all possible ways to break India, he also adds.