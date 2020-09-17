YouTube
    Prohibitory orders in Mumbai extended till September 30

    Mumbai, Sep 17: Prohibitory orders restricting movement of people have been extended in Mumbai till September 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Thursday.

    The restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in place since lockdown began.

    They were extended as per the August 31 guidelines about easing of lockdown of the Maharashtra government, and no new restrictions have been imposed, the official said.

    mumbai coronavirus

