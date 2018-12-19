  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Prohibitory orders extended in Sabarimala temple till 22nd Dec midnight

    By
    |

    Sabarimala, Dec 18: Pathanamthitta Magistrate Court has extended the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala Temple till the midnight of 22nd December.

    Sabarimala Temple. File photo
    Sabarimala Temple. File photo

    The decision has been taken based on the reports by the District Police Chief and Executive magistrates in Pamba and Sannidhanam. 

    Also, early this month the LDF government in Kerala had made it clear that the prohibitory orders imposed at the Sabarimala temple cannot be withdrawn. 

    Also read: Sabarimala row: Transgenders offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa's shrine day after they were stopped

    The lawmakers--V S Sivakumar (Congress), Parakkal Abdullah (Indian Union Muslim League) and N Jayaraj (Kerala Congress-Mani)-- had launched the indefinite 'Satyagraha' on December 3 demanding lifting of prohibitory orders at Sabarimala and providing more facilities to the pilgrims.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    sabarimala temple sabarimala kerala

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 9:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue