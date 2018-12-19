Prohibitory orders extended in Sabarimala temple till 22nd Dec midnight

Sabarimala, Dec 18: Pathanamthitta Magistrate Court has extended the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala Temple till the midnight of 22nd December.

The decision has been taken based on the reports by the District Police Chief and Executive magistrates in Pamba and Sannidhanam.

Also, early this month the LDF government in Kerala had made it clear that the prohibitory orders imposed at the Sabarimala temple cannot be withdrawn.

The lawmakers--V S Sivakumar (Congress), Parakkal Abdullah (Indian Union Muslim League) and N Jayaraj (Kerala Congress-Mani)-- had launched the indefinite 'Satyagraha' on December 3 demanding lifting of prohibitory orders at Sabarimala and providing more facilities to the pilgrims.

