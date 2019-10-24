SAR Geelani acquitted in Parliament attack case dies

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 24: Professor SAR Geelani who was arrested and later acquitted in the Parliament attack case has passed away.He passed away at New Delhi, following a cardiac arreat.

Geelani, who used to teach Arabic language at Delhi University's Zakir Hussain College, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

It may be recalled that he was charged with sedition in 2016, after he had organised an event against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Geelani was arrested in connection with the Parliament attack case but was acquitted for "need of evidence" by the Delhi High Court in October 2003. The decision upheld by the Supreme Court in August 2005.