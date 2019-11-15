Professor calls girl student to his house to come and cook when wife is out

Dehradun, Nov 15: A student of GB Pant University, Uttarakhand has raised an allegation against a professor of the university that he called her at midnight and asked her to come to his home for cooking as his wife was not at home.

As no complaint was filed by the complainer so no action was taken in this case.

But as the news came out reportedly the Governor of the state Baby Rani Maurya directed a probe into the complaint of a student of Agriculture and Technology against her hostel warden who requested her to cook dinner for him as his essential other changed into once away.

Dr Salil Tewari, dean, student welfare, Pant University said that the issue was raised in October before the vice-chancellor (VC) at the university disciplinary committee meeting by a girl. But there was no written complaint filed by her so no action was taken against the accused.

The other girl students claimed that the professor, who is also the warden of their hostel was allegedly making calls to the girl (who raise the complain) at midnight. Even after she kept disconnecting his phone, he repeatedly called her.

The girl also alleged that one midnight the professor sent a text message wishing her on her birthday and then called her and said 'my wife is not home, who will cook, you come'.

Though the complainer showed the messages that the accused have sent her as proof to the university committee, but no strong action has been taken against the professor.

The university official, cleared that the accused professor was warden of a hostel when this incident took place but in October he was removed from the post of warden.

After the governor instructed the university authorities to ensure that a safe environment is provided to all female students of the university, the Pant University registrar AP Sharma said that as per the directions of the Governor, they will probe the matter and take appropriate action.