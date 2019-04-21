  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Production warrant issues in AgustaWestland chopper case

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 21: A Delhi court on has issued a production warrant for April 22 against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam case.

    Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar issued production warrant against Gupta after Tihar Jail authorities, where he is lodged, could not produce him.

    Production warrant issues in AgustaWestland chopper case

    The court directed the jail authorities to present him before the court on Monday.

    Want to celebrate Easter, grant me bail says AugustaWestland middleman Michel

    The Enforcement Directorate had said Gupta's alleged role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case. He was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.

    "During the course of investigation, Saxena, in his statements, stated that Interstellar Technologies, a company which received the AgustaWestland kickbacks, was controlled by accused Gautam Khaitan and Gupta," the agency had claimed.

    The ED had alleged that in connivance with Khaitan, a lawyer, the proceeds of crime after being received in the accounts of Interstellar were further transferred by Gupta through various companies in different countries.

    The agency had claimed that Saxena has also produced two diaries, some loose sheets and other documents and a pen drive, which as per him pertained to accused Gupta and contain information related to laundering of kickbacks in AgustaWestland scam.

    AgustaWestland case: Advocate Gautam Khaitan granted bail by court

    "Gupta during the period when kickbacks were received in the accounts of Interstellar through IDS Tunisia had direct dealing with Interstellar and kickbacks from Agusta had been transferred to several entities/ persons having direct links with him," it had claimed.

    The agency had also alleged said the conduct of the accused has been non-cooperative and his replies were contrary to records.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AGUSTAWESTLAND News

    Read more about:

    agustawestland delhi court

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue