Producers of Modi biopic move SC, hearing on April 15

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 12: The maker of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi', the biopic starring Vivek Oberoi have moved the Supreme Court against the stalling of the film's release. Ther court has agreed to hear the case on April 15.

The Election Commission has ordered a stay on the release of PM Narendra Modi, the biopic on the Indian Prime Minister.

The Election Commission order says, "The Election Commission of India has announced General elections 17th Lok Sabha 2019 on 10th March 2019 and from the date of announcement of the elections, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into operation.

Modi Biopic ban order also applies to NaMo TV: Reports

In a communication to the three producers of the Narendra Modi biopic, the Election Commission, through Chief Election Officer, Maharashtra, said: "That any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media, including cinematograph, during the operation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)."

The film was initially supposed to release on April 5, but was later pushed to April 11.