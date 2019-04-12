  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Producers of Modi biopic move SC, hearing on April 15

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: The maker of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi', the biopic starring Vivek Oberoi have moved the Supreme Court against the stalling of the film's release. Ther court has agreed to hear the case on April 15.

    Producers of Modi biopic move SC, hearing on April 15
    Vivek Oberoi starred PM Narendra Modi

    The Election Commission has ordered a stay on the release of PM Narendra Modi, the biopic on the Indian Prime Minister.

    The Election Commission order says, "The Election Commission of India has announced General elections 17th Lok Sabha 2019 on 10th March 2019 and from the date of announcement of the elections, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into operation.

    Modi Biopic ban order also applies to NaMo TV: Reports

    In a communication to the three producers of the Narendra Modi biopic, the Election Commission, through Chief Election Officer, Maharashtra, said: "That any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media, including cinematograph, during the operation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)."

    The film was initially supposed to release on April 5, but was later pushed to April 11.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court hearing narendra modi biopic

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue