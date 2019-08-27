Produce a shred of evidence, Chidambaram’s family challenges government

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Chidambaram family has issued a statement challenging the government to produce even as shred of evidence.

"We challenge govt to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account/property or shell company anywhere in the world. We are absolutely confident that ultimately truth will prevail," the family said in a statement, which was posted on social media.

Earlier, the Supreme Court extended till tomorrow protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate granted to former finance minister, P Chidambaram, in the INX Media case.

A Bench headed by Justice Banumathi, will continue hearing the petition on Wednesday, until when the interim protection would last.

Arguing for the former minister, senior advocate, Kapil Sibal said that the application filed to produce transcripts for interrogation, documents relied on by the ED can never be part of the case diary.

Behind Chidambaram's back, you cannot place documents and seek arrest. Even in matters of detention this is not possible, he said.

Let them show transcripts of the questioning done on 3 former occasions in December 2018 and January 2019 to see whether they had confronted him with the documents, Sibal also said.