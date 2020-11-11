Process on, hopeful of a pact with China says Indian Army Chief

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane said that he is hopeful of a pact with China to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

He said that India is hopeful of the pact in line with the guidelines issued after the meetings between the foreign and defence ministers of both sides.

"The process is on. We are hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable and mutually beneficial in keeping with the overarching policy guidelines. The situation is quite stable," the Army Chief said at a conclave organised by defence portal, Bharat Shakti.

In a joint statement issued after the November 6 talks, both sides said that they would ensure that the frontline soldiers exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Both sides would also maintain dialogue and communication through both military and diplomatic channels. The two nations would also take forward the November 6 discussions and push for the settlement of all outstanding issues.

Top officials in New Delhi tell OneIndia that with China agreeing to discuss the issues along all the flashpoints, the future talks would lead to some breakthrough. We are hopeful of the same said the official.

Both New Delhi and Beijing are working on proposals put forward by both sides to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

While China has been aggressively pushing for the Indian troops to vacate the multiple strategic heights, India feels that no hasty step should be taken which could result in our troops being left in a disadvantageous position.

While China has been asking India to withdraw the tanks, howitzers and other heavy weapon systems, India would be extremely cautious before taking any step. China, due to better access to roads has moved its weaponry quickly. India on the other hand moved the tanks up the ridge-line near the Rechin La and this had caught China by surprise.