Problems create opportunities, lets seize it: Dr. Ashwathnarayan on Karnataka’s COVID-19 battle

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 04: COVID-19 has been one of the biggest challenges for the government and the people of the country. As India entered into the third phase of the lockdown, with many more relaxations, two key issues would continue to remain the focus-save lives, revive the economy.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. C N Ashwathnarayan says that the immediate goal would be to contain the virus. In this interview with OneIndia, the Deputy CM says that the extension of the lockdown was needed and if the entire system is opened up immediately then the entire purpose would be defeated.

He says that Karnataka is also ready with its plan on reviving the economy. All sectors need attention as each goes hand in hand. He says that consumption has to increase and hence it is important for us to promote manufacturing also in a big way. It is an opportunity for us and we need to seize it. The dependency on the Chinese will be down by 50 per cent and we need to seize this opportunity, Dr. Ashwathnarayan also says.

On the education sector, the Deputy CM says that on the digital front, Karnataka is very strong. This has been our strength and it has now come to use. Probably a small percentage is affected, but we will cope with that. We encourage self learning and how I see it is that academics will be on track in another two months.

On the IT sector, he says that they are being encouraged to work from home. It is the start ups that need attention and Karnataka will provide all the support this sector needs.

This is a situation that is beyond our imagination. But the way in which it has and is being handled is remarkable. It is the leadership that has made all the difference and when there is trust in the leader, we are able to fight it better. We are able to fight this because we have good leaders both in the Centre as well as the state, he says.

On the issue of job losses in the IT sector, Dr. Ashwathnarayan says that he does not expect that to happen. It is an ever growing industry. If one gate closes another will open. Today's society is very dependant on technology and hence the IT sector will not suffer.

Bengaluru has been reliable partner of the world where IT sector is concerned: Ashwathnarayan

He further says that any problem must be fought and treated as an opportunity. Business models are built on that and this is an opportunity that we must seize and do good things.

The Deputy CM says that we can build on a good healthcare system. However, health in isolation cannot be dealt with. Drinking water, sports, nutrition and sanitisation are all important and if these are provided then even the coronavirus cannot do anything.

On the Congress offering to pay the fares of migrants, he said that they could have impressed the government on it. What they did today is a political stunt. It is not only the government that is fighting the problem, but the people too are doing it. It is a time to remain united and avoid political stunts, as this is not in good taste. They are only creating confusion and instigating, which is not good.