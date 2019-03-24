  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Probe ordered into 'purification' of place where Manohar Parrikar's body was kept

    By
    |

    Panaji, Mar 24: After several social media posts emerged suggesting four Hindu priests performed a 'shuddhikaran' or purification ceremony at Kala Academy, where late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains had been kept, Goa's Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude ordered an inquiry into the same.

    Probe ordered into purification of place where Manohar Parrikars body was kept

    The rituals, reportedly held at the behest of some staff of the institute, included four priests chanting mantras. It came to light after visuals and images began circulating on social media, sparking outrage over the 'insult to memory of Parrikar.

    In a Facebook post, Gaude had said, "I have taken a strong note of some activities carried out in the Academy premises as rituals today. I have ordered an inquiry into it. We cannot promote or patronise unscientific activities inside government buildings."

    Did not wait for Manohar Parrikar's ashes to cool down: Sena slams BJP

    The staff of the government-run institute holds religious rituals, usually once a year with prior government permission. In this case, Gaude said, the ritual was held without his knowledge.

    "It is not a suddhikaran (cleansing) ritual as is being said, but I don't know what ritual has been held. On Monday once the inquiry report is in I will have a better idea," Gaude said.

    The mortal remains for Goa Chief Minister were kept at the Kala Academy between 10am and 4:00 pm for public homage and several national and state leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage on Monday prior to the cremation.

    More MANOHAR PARRIKAR News

    Read more about:

    manohar parrikar ritual goa

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 9:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue