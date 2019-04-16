Probe mysterious black trunk in Modi's chopper during Karnataka rally, Cong tells EC

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 16: The Congress has asked the Election Commission to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flagging a "mysterious box" that was moved from his helicopter to his car when he was campaigning in Karnataka's Chitradurga last week.

    File photo of Narendra Modi

    In a litany of complaints to the Election Commission today, the Congress has accused both PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of hate speeches. The party has also brought to the poll commission's notice railway tickets with PM Modi's images.

    The Congress has also complained about Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti using an expletive for Rahul Gandhi at a public event yesterday.

    The Congress on Sunday demanded a probe into the alleged transportation of a "suspicious black trunk" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter during his visit to Chitradurga in Karnataka for poll campaign.

    Revealed: What was inside the mystery black trunk in PM Modi's chopper

    Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the prime minister to come clean and said the Election Commission should inquire into the contents of the "trunk". He said the Congress' Karnataka unit has already filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.

    "We saw there were three more choppers escorting the prime minister's helicopter. After landing, a black trunk was taken out and whisked away in a private car which was not part of the SPG carcade," he alleged.

    The prime minister had addressed an election rally in Karnataka's Chitradurga on April 9.

