Probe into child porn being circulated on Whatsapp: Chilling details emerge

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 16: In a probe triggered by a tip-off from German authorities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made significant in-roads and found that child sexual abuse content was being circulated on international WhatsApp groups.

German authorities had shared details of seven Indian who were allegedly part of international WhatsApp groups circulating child porn content. The CBI reportedly claimed to have recovered huge amount of porn material from one of the accused based in Chennai.

The probe was triggered by a tip-off from German investigators who had arrested a group member in that country. German investigators had arrested one Sasche Treppke in Lubeck for involvement in sexual abuse of children and distribution of related material between November 24, 2015, and July 8, 2016, a PTI report said. Treppke was sentenced to five years imprisonment by the court in Germany.

After registration of an FIR in September last week, the CBI had carried out searches at the residence of all the seven accused whose numbers were shared by the German authorities with the International Police Cooperation Cell of the agency, officials said. During the searches, the agency has recovered 11 mobile phones, two hard discs, 11 SIM cards, 2 memory cards and two pen drives which will be sent to electronic forensic evaluation.

The German investigators had carried out searches at the premises of Treppke in Germany which revealed that he was a member of 29 international WhatsApp groups on which child sexual abuse material was being shared between November 24, 2015, and July 8, 2016, they said.

The groups which had in total 483 participants had seven Indian phone numbers as well which Germany shared with the CBI, the officials said, as per a PTI report. The agency conducted a preliminary enquiry during which it identified people from ID proofs submitted by them in the customer application forms to get those numbers, they sai