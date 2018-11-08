Probable candidates start aggressive social media campaign in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 8: Despite delay in the ticket distribution in Rajasthan for state Assembly elections, leaders from all political parties have become active and even aggressive in image building. Prospective candidates of Assembly tickets have started aggressive image building and some of them even hired people for their campaign.

Sources in the political parties have said that candidates have understood the importance of social media. They are also aware about its importance and popularity and how handy it could be for their image building in the run up to elections. So even before names of candidates are announced, they have become active on social media.

There has been an assessment that these days people are more active on social media so the politicians are also considering it as the best means to reach out to people. The exercise in the social media included leaders from both the political parties. They are involved in their image building and exposing leaders from opposition political parties by counting their shortcomings and making them public.

Comparing it with the last election, the role of social media has increased manifold therefore candidates are using all the social media platform for their image building. Some of the probable candidates have made their facebook page and party workers have been asked to like and share these pages so these people are able to reach out to maximum number of people.

Sources said that some of them have even hired people to take care of their social media handle considering its importance especially among youths. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been very active on social media but this time round the Congress is not much behind the ruling BJP. Besides candidates working for their own goods, social media team of the Congress is also very active in the state with BJP election in-charge of Rajasthan Prakash Javadekar's too have a good team to handle social media.

Sources said that he told the state party office bearers especially people dealing with media that how important the social media has become these days so they are working on it with all seriousness.