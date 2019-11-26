  • search
    Probable candidates for post of Pro-tem Speaker in Maharashtra

    New Delhi, Nov 26: Amid the political drama, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that an open ballot floor test shall be held in Maharashtra on November 27, Wednesday.

    A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna asked the Governor's office to appoint a Pro-tem Speaker, who will conduct the floor test on Wednesday.

    The court directed to complete the proceedings by 5 pm in which the Pro-tem Speaker would administer the oath to the newly-elected members of legislative Assembly, followed by voting.

    Hold open ballot floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow orders Supreme Court

    Pro-tem Speaker is likely to play an important role in the Assembly during the floor test of the Devendra Fadnavis government.

    A per the convention, the seniority of an MLA is considered during the appointment of a pro-tem speaker of the Assembly.

    At present in the Maharashtra Assembly, two senior-most leaders of the are Balasaheb Thorat of Congress and Kalidas Kolambkar of BJP.

    Probable candidates for post of pro-tem Speaker

    • Balasaheb Thorat, Congress MLA
    • Kalidas Kalamkar, BJP MLA from Mumbai
    • KC Padavi, Congress
    • Hitendra Thakur, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi
    • Dilip Valse Patil, NCP member and Former Speaker
    • Baban Pachpute, BJP MLA

