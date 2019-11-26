Probable candidates for post of Pro-tem Speaker in Maharashtra

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 26: Amid the political drama, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that an open ballot floor test shall be held in Maharashtra on November 27, Wednesday.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna asked the Governor's office to appoint a Pro-tem Speaker, who will conduct the floor test on Wednesday.

The court directed to complete the proceedings by 5 pm in which the Pro-tem Speaker would administer the oath to the newly-elected members of legislative Assembly, followed by voting.

Hold open ballot floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow orders Supreme Court

Pro-tem Speaker is likely to play an important role in the Assembly during the floor test of the Devendra Fadnavis government.

A per the convention, the seniority of an MLA is considered during the appointment of a pro-tem speaker of the Assembly.

At present in the Maharashtra Assembly, two senior-most leaders of the are Balasaheb Thorat of Congress and Kalidas Kolambkar of BJP.

Probable candidates for post of pro-tem Speaker

Balasaheb Thorat, Congress MLA

Kalidas Kalamkar, BJP MLA from Mumbai

KC Padavi, Congress

Hitendra Thakur, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi

Dilip Valse Patil, NCP member and Former Speaker

Baban Pachpute, BJP MLA