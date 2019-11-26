Probable candidates for post of Pro-tem Speaker in Maharashtra
New Delhi, Nov 26: Amid the political drama, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that an open ballot floor test shall be held in Maharashtra on November 27, Wednesday.
A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna asked the Governor's office to appoint a Pro-tem Speaker, who will conduct the floor test on Wednesday.
The court directed to complete the proceedings by 5 pm in which the Pro-tem Speaker would administer the oath to the newly-elected members of legislative Assembly, followed by voting.
Hold open ballot floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow orders Supreme Court
Pro-tem Speaker is likely to play an important role in the Assembly during the floor test of the Devendra Fadnavis government.
A per the convention, the seniority of an MLA is considered during the appointment of a pro-tem speaker of the Assembly.
At present in the Maharashtra Assembly, two senior-most leaders of the are Balasaheb Thorat of Congress and Kalidas Kolambkar of BJP.
Probable candidates for post of pro-tem Speaker
- Balasaheb Thorat, Congress MLA
- Kalidas Kalamkar, BJP MLA from Mumbai
- KC Padavi, Congress
- Hitendra Thakur, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi
- Dilip Valse Patil, NCP member and Former Speaker
- Baban Pachpute, BJP MLA