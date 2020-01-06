Pro VC of JNU meets Delhi LG, appraises him of situation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Registrar and Pro Vice Chancellor of JNU met with Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal and appraised him of the situation.

The LG took stock of the situation and urged and calm returns at the university. Meanwhile the police said that the medical examination of 35 students at the AIIMS has been completed.

EarlierUnion Home Minister, Amit Shah asked the Baijal to intervene following the violence at JNU. He asked the LG to speak with the representatives of the JNU and find a solution to the problem.

JNU VC appeals for peace, says top priority is to protect academic interests

On Sunday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Baijal to restore order on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus after violence erupted there and the LG said he has directed police to take action against the perpetrators.

NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 6th, 2020

'Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps,' Kejriwal tweeted.

Shortly after the tweet, Baijal condemned the violence and said he has directed police take all posiible steps to maintain law and order.

'The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored,' the LG said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said he was shocked to know about the violence on JNU campus.

'I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?' the chief minister said.

Members of JNU Students' Union and ABVP clashed on the university campus Sunday evening, sources said, adding it happened during a public meeting organised by JNU Teachers' Association.

The students' union claimed its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members. But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured.

Reacting to the violence, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged the BJP was 'ruining' this country and hooliganism was at its peak under its rule.

Amit Shah tells Delhi LG to fix problem at JNU

'Seeing this picture of JNU woman Prof. Suchitra Sen ji is heart-wrenching. What has the BJP made of JNU. It is the same university from where the country's finance and foreign ministers and thousands other jewels come from. The BJP is ruining this country,' senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said, 'The attack on JNU president Aishe Ghosh and General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav is a challenge to the youth of the country. Where is Delhi police. Hooliganism is at its peak in the BJP regime'.