    Pro Pakistan Geelani’s son grilled in terror funding case

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Nayeem Geelani, the son of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in connection with a case related to funding of terror groups and separatist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

    File photo of Syed Ali Shah Geelani
    File photo of Syed Ali Shah Geelani

    Nayeem Geelani, who had been evading questioning by the NIA for long, appeared on Monday and a detailed questioning took place on Tuesday.

    Geelani's questioning comes days after the NIA quizzed moderate Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in connection with the same case.

    ED slaps Rs 14.40 lakh penalty, confiscates RS 6.8 lakh in FEMA case against Geelani

    The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the financing of terrorist activities, stone pelting on security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments.

    The case names Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), the front for the banned Lashker-e-Tayyaba, as an accused.

    It also names organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani and the Mirwaiz, the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

