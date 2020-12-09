Pro Khalistan SJF instigating Sikhs in Army, youth to rise in mutiny against India: NIA

How Sikhs for Justice is donning the role of Hurriyat in Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 09: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 16 Khalistanis in connection with the Referendum 2020 (Sikhs for Justice) case.

The 16 to be charged by the NIA hail from the US, UK and Canada and are members of the Sikhs for Justice which has been banned by the government of India under the under the UA(P) Act.

Investigation in the case has revealed that Sikhs for Justice, a secessionist outfit floated in the garb of 'Human Rights advocacy group' with its offices in various foreign countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia is a frontal organisation of Khalistan terrorist outfits operating from foreign soils including Pakistan.

Ban on us a sign of desperation says pro-Khalistan group, SJF

Under this campaign numerous social media accounts on FaceBook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube Channels and a number of websites have been launched, which are being used to propagate sedition as well as enmity on the grounds of religion.

The aim is to radicalise the youth and disrupt peace and harmony, raise funds for terrorist activities.

SFJ has been attempting to undermine the security of the Indian State by instigating Sikh personnel in the Indian army to rise up in mutiny against India. SFJ is also trying to radicalise youth of Kashmir and openly extending support for secession of Kashmir from India.

Based on the dossiers provided by NIA and other agencies, the chief patrons of SFJ namely Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh have already been designated as 'Terrorist' under UA(P)Act.

During the course of investigation, NIA identified immovable properties belonging to terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Amritsar and terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in District Jalandhar.

Based on the request of the NIA, the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 51-A of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, has ordered attachment of these properties.

The chargesheeted accused:

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,

Avtar Singh Pannun

Gurpreet Singh

Harpreet Singh

Paramjit Singh Sarabjit Singh Bannur

Amardeep Singh Purewal

J S Dhaliwal

Kulwant Singh Mothada

Dupinderjit Singh

Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Kulwant Singh

Harjaap Singh

Sarabjit Singh

Jatinder Singh Grewal

S Himmat Singh