Priyanka's “illegal arrest” shows the 'BJP Govt's increasing insecurity in UP': Rahul Gandhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 19: Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and launched a scathing attack on the BJP over Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's preventive custody when she was enroute Sonbhadra to meet those injured in the clash that claimed 10 lives. Rahul said her 'illegal arrest' shows the 'BJP Govt's increasing insecurity in UP'.

"The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt's increasing insecurity in UP," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Sonbhadra land dispute: Priyanka Gandhi stopped in Mirzapur, taken into preventive custody

Priyanka first went to Varanasi and met the people who were injured in firing over a land dispute in Sonbhadra on July 17. When she was enroute Saobhadra from Varanasi, she was stopped.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was on way to Sonbhadra to meet families of those who were killed in firing over a land dispute, was on Friday stopped near Mirzapur. The leader sat on a protest in the region. She was later detained by the police. The administration has imposed Section 144 in Sonbhadra where 10 people were killed earlier this week.

Other senior Congress leaders also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident and described the action as "crushing of democracy". Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government for stopping Priyanka Gandhi from proceeding to Sonbhadra, saying the action was "open disrespect" of democracy.

"Meeting families of victims and expressing condolences is the responsibility of public representatives. The government has attempted to crush democracy which is highly condemnable," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also lashed out at the government over the incident, saying the BJP dispensation has made Uttar Pradesh "apraadh pradesh" (crime state).

"By arresting Priyanka Gandhi, keeping her in Chunar (guesthouse), will the UP government be able to cover up the killing of 10 people of a tribal family in Sonbhadra?" he asked in a tweet in Hindi. On Wednesday, a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group in a land dispute in Sonbhadra killing 10 people, including three women, and leaving several injured.

Twenty-four people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's clash over a land dispute in Sonbhadra, even as the death toll in the incident rose to 10 with one more person succumbing to injuries.

18 others were injured when a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group, leading to the clash. The deceased belonged to the Gond tribe.

Superintendent of Police S T Patil said 24 persons have been arrested and attempts are on to nab others.

Police have also arrested Girijesh and Vimlesh, two nephews of the village head, and are trying to trace him as well. An FIR has been lodged against 61 people including 11 named.