Priyanka vs Amruta: When they locked horns on Axis Bank accounts

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: A war of words has broken out between Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader, Priyanka Chaturvedi.

It began with a tweet from Priyanka who wrote, Mumbai Police will transfer salary account of 50,000 cops from Axis bank soon. Much needed move considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen and state government employees' salary accounts moved overnight.

Reacting to this, Amruta said, Axis Bank is not my family bank. It is the third largest listed private sector bank and I am an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years. How will an opportunist understand this honesty and hard work. These accounts were acquitted in 2005 basis technology and services.

To the turncoat jibe, Priyanka hit back by saying, "why did it hit you so hard when I didn't even mention you and why does the decision of Mumbai Police hurt if it isn't your family bank? I said it was arbitrary, why did it hit you? About the dal badlu (turncoat) bit, maybe Eknath Khadse ji will best respond to you,"

PM Modi in Bihar rally says Oppn made Bihar 'BIMARU'| Oneindia News

Amruta wrote back, let me reiterate-acquisition of police accounts by #Axis Bank Govt Dept (erstwhile UTI bank) was done merely on basis of Bank's technology & services offered ! Mandate for these accounts was received way back in 2005 on 29th Oct! Dirty politics cannot bog down the honest & strong. The contract with Axis Bank with the Mumbai Police ended on July 31 2020.