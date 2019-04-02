Wayanad: Rahul to file nomination on April 4, Priyanka to accompany

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram , Apr 02: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to reach Wayanad on Thursday to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections. He will be accompanied by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress party on Sunday confirmed that the party president would be contesting from a second seat apart from his bastion Amethi, in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

The decision is seen as an attempt by the Congress to consolidate its electoral base in south India, especially Kerala which has 20 Lok Sabha seats. Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats and Karnataka has 28.

BJP picks Thushar Vellappally against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

This political development has sparked jibes from the BJP who have maintained that this move is owing to the fact that Rahul Gandhi is afraid to lose his Amethi seat.

Union Minister and BJP contender for the Amethi seat, Smriti Irani mocked Rahul Gandhi with #BhaagRahulBhaag after reports of the Congress president contending another seat surfaced.