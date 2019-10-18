  • search
    Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over decision to remove home guards

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its decision to do away with 25,000 home guards, alleging that the BJP dispensation has ruined their festivals.

    The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that it was doing away with 25,000 home guards as the state could not afford the new allowances the Supreme Court has asked it to pay, only to reverse it hours later, saying no one would be removed.

    "On festivals, parents get sweets, clothes and gifts for their children. 25,000 home guards of Uttar Pradesh with their troubles are demonstrating on the day of festival that the government should listen to them and give them in writing that they will not be removed," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. The BJP government has ruined all their festivals, she alleged.

    The Congress general secretary also shared a TV channel footage showing women home guards protesting against the government decision.

