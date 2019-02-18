  • search
For Varanasi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why is Priyanka Gandhi's Varanasi visit politically significant?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: With the Lok Sabha elections 2019 round the corner and Uttar Pradesh being the most important state politically, the Congress, which could manage to win just two out of the 80 seats in the state, does not want to leave anything for chance.

    Priyanka Gandhi and PM Modi
    Priyanka Gandhi and PM Modi

    Priyanka Gandhi, who used to prefer staying away from the limelight, was last month made Congress' east Uttar Pradesh incharge, and since then she has been frequently visiting the stating, meeting the cadres and charting out strategies for the upcoming elections.

    Also Read | Will the Priyanka Trump Card' work?

    Priyanka along with Jyotiraditya Scindia have been given a mammoth task to revive the Congress in a state that sends 80 representatives to the Lok Sabha. Priyanka Gandhi has 41 Lok Sabha constituencies under her charge. It is indeed a mammoth task given that one of the main reasons for BJP storming to power in 2014 was Uttar Pradesh from where the saffron party won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats, decimating every other party in the state.

    Her next visit to the state is being planned for later this month (February). Priyanka will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi as part of her four-day tour during which she will assess the ground situation in the region, reported HT.

    Priyanka Gandhi has reportedly sought feedback of development works carried out at the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency in the past five years. So, it is clear that she wants to visit Modi's seat with full preparation and may even give directions to the Congress workers as to how campaign there and take on immense popularity of the Prime Minister.

    It would be interesting to see how Priyanka assesses the ground situation in Varanasi. The most important thing for her would be to find out what people feel about PM Modi's development work in his Lok Sabha and whether it has made a positive impact on their lies.

    If Priyanka can identify disenchantment among people of Varanasi over development in the region which sent Modi to Parliament then she can really build a strong narrative around it. If she can leverage on it, then it can potentially be a political masterstroke.

    Also Read | Will Priyanka challenge Modi at Varanasi?

    It's notable that Rahul Gandhi plunged Priyanka into active politics when his party didn't get a place in the political alliance between bêtes noires Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP) for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    In the past Priyanka has 'unofficially' been campaigning in Amethi and Rae Bareli for Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. But with her official entry, she will face the ground realities of Congress in UP.

    More varanasi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi varanasi narendra modi uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue