    Priyanka offers Namaz for votes: Smriti Irani

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday scathing attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that the Congress general secretary offered ''namaz'' in Amethi and then also visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh, all for votes, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

    File photo of Smriti Irani
    File photo of Smriti Irani

    "The Congress was so flustered in Amethi that its general secretary, after offering namaz for votes there, now visited the revered Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain," Irani said at rally without naming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    Irani is contesting this Lok Sabha election against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, where his sister played a key role in drumming up support for him. In the last general elections, Irani had lost to Gandhi by over one lakh votes.

    Priyanka terms attack on Rae Bareli MLA as 'attack on democracy'.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday and offered prayers before beginning her campaign in Madhya Pradesh for the last round of voting on May 19. She had also held a roadshow in Ujjain.

    Irani also accused Rahul Gandhi of lying.

    "Before last year's MP (Madhya Pradesh) assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi had promised loan waiver to farmers, but after his party came to power in the state he has betrayed them. Now he is saying that he does not have a magic wand," she said.

    Rahul Gandhi, however, in his rallies has maintained that the Congress has fulfilled its flagship promise of farm loan waivers after coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan late last year.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 23:46 [IST]
