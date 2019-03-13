Priyanka, Jyotiraditya meet Bhim Army chief in Meerut

Meerut, Mar 13: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress General Secretary for UP (West) Jyotiraditya Scindia met Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday took into custody Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters after they allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct by using more than a stipulated number of motorcycles in a political rally in Saharanpur district, PTI reported.

Meerut: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/e4QPUJolzW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2019

The Bhim Army leader had flagged off the "Hunkar rally" in Meerut on Sunday, which was supposed to culminate at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on March 15. He had planned overnight stays in Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad, among other places, as well as a number of road shows and workers' meetings. Organisers said the rally in Muzaffarnagar was cancelled after his detention although the Delhi leg would be held as scheduled.