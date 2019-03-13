  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka, Jyotiraditya to meet Bhim Army chief in Meerut

    By
    |

    Meerut, Mar 13: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress General Secretary for UP (West) Jyotiraditya Scindia on their way to Meerut to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

    Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar. PTI file photo
    Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar. PTI file photo

    The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday took into custody Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters after they allegedly violated the Model Code of Conduct by using more than a stipulated number of motorcycles in a political rally in Saharanpur district, PTI reported.

    Also Read | PM Modi a flop show on Unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi in Chennai

    The Bhim Army leader had flagged off the "Hunkar rally" in Meerut on Sunday, which was supposed to culminate at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on March 15. He had planned overnight stays in Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad, among other places, as well as a number of road shows and workers' meetings. Organisers said the rally in Muzaffarnagar was cancelled after his detention although the Delhi leg would be held as scheduled.

    More priyanka gandhi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi bhim army congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue