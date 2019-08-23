Priyanka has right to speak in personal capacity: UN responds to Pak's letter

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 23: The UN responded to the Pakistan's Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari's letter on Thursday. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra, who has been under intense criticism for a tweet cheering the Indian armed forces, retains the right to speak in her personal capacity on issues concerning her, said UN spokesperson.

    UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and actress Priyanka Chopra
    UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and actress Priyanka Chopra

    "When UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors speak in their personal capacity, they retain the right to speak about issues that interest or concern them," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at his daily briefing on Thursday in answer to a question about Priyanka.

    "Their personal views or actions do not necessarily reflect those of UNICEF," he added.

    But, he said, "When they speak on behalf of the UNICEF, we expect them to adhere to UNICEF's evidence-based impartial positions."

    About their role, he said, "The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors are prominent individuals who have agreed to generously volunteer their time and their public profile to promote children's rights."

    PeeCee has been hit by a barrage of criticism and trolled ever since she tweeted on February 26, a simple statement, "Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces," followed by emojis of the Indian flag and namaste.

    Pakistan has intensified criticism of her after India rescinded the special status of Kashmir.

    This week, the Pakistan Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has sent a letter to UNICEF to take action against Priyanka and remove her as its peace ambassador for her warmongering comment. And accusing her of "jingoism and support" for the Indian armed forces.

    Priyanka Chopra's views on Kashmir issue is of an Indian: Javed Akhtar

    Mazari alleged that Chopra showed "support for war, including a nuclear war," even though the actress has not said anything beyond the tweet made in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack by Pakistan terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammed that killed more than 40 Central Reserve Police personnel and the Indian Air Force counterstrike on the organisation's base in Pakistan.

    Mazari wrote to UN, "Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed Indian government position on Kashmir and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister. All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms. Chopra is supposed to uphold as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace."

    Mazari also added, "Unless she is removed immediately, the very idea of a Goodwill Ambassador for Peace becomes a mockery globally."

    A Pakistani social media activist Ayesha Malik confronted Priyanka for her war mongering, has said the Bollywood actor is not a patriot but a nationalist. Ayesha called out Priyanka at Beautycon over the latter's hypocrisy in styling herself as a champion of humanitarian causes while simultaneously sending out a tweet which many perceived as supporting nuclear warfare.

    Priyanka has also found support from citizens and celebrities in social media and in statements. Many Bollywood celebs showing support for her in recent days, some of them are actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut and Anupria Goenka, Lyricist Javed Akhtar.

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:58 [IST]
