    Priyanka Gandhi's son, a first-time voter, has this among his wishlist

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Raihan Rajiv Vadra, who debuted today said he wishes to see Delhi at par with top global cities of the world.

    "It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote," said Raihan Rajiv Vadra.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra (R) and son Raihan Vadra (C), who voted for the first time, show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections
    "I missed (voting in) the last elections due to my exams. I would like to see my city developed and up there with all the best cities in the world. I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidised for students," he told reporters with Priyanka by his side.

    Urging people to vote for development, Priyanka said "People should come out and vote for development. I have been saying this earlier and I reiterate the same today as well," she told reporters outside the polling booth.

    The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the 2015 polls, AAP had won 67 seats, while BJP managed just three seats. The Congress failed to open its account.

    delhi assembly elections 2020 priyanka gandhi

