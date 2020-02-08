Priyanka Gandhi's son, a first-time voter, has this among his wishlist

New Delhi, Feb 08: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Raihan Rajiv Vadra, who debuted today said he wishes to see Delhi at par with top global cities of the world.

"It was a nice feeling to take part in the democratic process. Everyone should exercise their right to vote," said Raihan Rajiv Vadra.

"I missed (voting in) the last elections due to my exams. I would like to see my city developed and up there with all the best cities in the world. I think everyone should have access to public transport and it should be subsidised for students," he told reporters with Priyanka by his side.

Urging people to vote for development, Priyanka said "People should come out and vote for development. I have been saying this earlier and I reiterate the same today as well," she told reporters outside the polling booth.

The national capital is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the 2015 polls, AAP had won 67 seats, while BJP managed just three seats. The Congress failed to open its account.